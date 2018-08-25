Nirmala Pant murder episode: two sisters under arrest

Kathmandu, 25 August: Of late, agitation is continue in Bhimdutta Municipality, Kanchanpur demanding arrest of the real culprit on rape and murder case of Nirmala Pant, 13 on 30 July in Bhimdutta Municipality, Kanchanpur.

The government is under attack from all sides after death of 14 year old Sani Khuna on Friday after the Police opened fire in an attempt to suppress the agitation, reports Ratopati online portal.

The Communist Party of Nepal called an emergency meeting of the party secretariat this morning. The meeting demanded special investigation on the murder after rape case of Nirmala Pant, 13 in Kanchanpur. The meeting was chaired by both the chairmen, PM KP Sharma Oli and Prachanda.

Meanwhile, the Kanchanpur Police has arrested two sisters Roshani and Babita Bam from Ward No 18 in the municipality.

According to Nirmala’s family source, Nirmala had gone to Babita and Roshani’s place at around 11 am on the day when the incident was taken place. However, she didn’t return home until 5 pm. Babita, instead of giving detailed information, had performed negative attitude.The next day, Nirmala’s dead body was recovered.

According to the locals, two youths were regular visitors at Babita and Roshani’s place. The two youths were son of SP Dilliraj Bista and nephew of Mayor Surendra Bista.

Locals had intensified agitation when a mentally disappeared person, Dilip Bista was produced by the police to hide the rape and murder case. Yet the police have not arrested the real criminal reports Drishti vernacular online news portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service