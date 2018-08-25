Saturday , August 25 2018
Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / NAC to face “iron gate” before flying to South Korea

NAC to face “iron gate” before flying to South Korea

13 hours ago

Kathmandu, 25 August: Nepal Airlines Corporation has to clear air safety provisions (safety audit) to acquire permission to start air service to South Korea.

EU has blacklisted Nepali airlines, therefore, South Korea has wanted to conduct safety audit, reports Onlinekhabar news portal.

Nepali civil aviation officials have taken it as “iron gate” as Korean aviation security policy is considered as very strict.

After introduction of two wide body aircrafts, NAC had tried to start regular service to South Korea and Japan. Due to the black list by EU, NAC has not get permission to fly to these destinations.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

ctzn-543x330

New citizenship bill to make Nepal Fiji

By Our Reporter The new citizenship amendment bill prepared to be endorsed by the parliament …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved