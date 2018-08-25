NAC to face “iron gate” before flying to South Korea

Kathmandu, 25 August: Nepal Airlines Corporation has to clear air safety provisions (safety audit) to acquire permission to start air service to South Korea.

EU has blacklisted Nepali airlines, therefore, South Korea has wanted to conduct safety audit, reports Onlinekhabar news portal.

Nepali civil aviation officials have taken it as “iron gate” as Korean aviation security policy is considered as very strict.

After introduction of two wide body aircrafts, NAC had tried to start regular service to South Korea and Japan. Due to the black list by EU, NAC has not get permission to fly to these destinations.

People’s News Monitoring Service