Shashank Koirala for referendum on Hindu religion

Kathmandu, 24 August: NC general secretary Dr Shashank Koirala has demanded referendum to decide the fate of Hindu religion. Speaking at a press conference organised by Nepal Press Union in Nepalgunj, Koirala said that to protect 80 percent of Hindu population, a referendum should be called, reports Annapurna Post vernacular daily.

He said that Christians are converging religion, therefore, to protect religion, referendum should be held.

Talking about the government, Koirala said that the present alliance in the government has become a great challenge for the NC. He further added that to play the role of strong opposition, NC should be united.

“Group and sub-group within the party should be removed and all the leaders should stand together for the nation.

He said that increase in tax by the local bodies has further troubled the people. He also informed that in the local bodies where NC has led, the party has given instruction for not increasing tax.

People’s News Monitoring Service