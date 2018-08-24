NAC didn’t get new destinations

Kathmandu, 24 August: Nepal Airlines Corporation’s plan to fly in new destinations with its wide body aircraft has been failed due to the ban imposed by European Union, reports Annapurnapost daily.

Now, the newly introduced wide body aircrafts are also flying to the same destinations where narrow body aircrafts are flying.

According to the NAC sources, its officials had gone to South Korea, Riyadh and Japan to acquire permission to fly its aircrafts in these destinations but the concerned countries denied to give permission showing EU’s ban.

People’s News Monitoring Service