Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Mishra’s name recommended to the post of chief justice

Mishra’s name recommended to the post of chief justice

22 hours ago

Kathmandu, 24 August: The meeting of the Constitutional Council held on Thursday has recommended Om Prakash Mishra to the post of the chief justice of the Supreme Court. Currently, Mishra is working at the capacity of action chief justice since Deepak Raj Joshi’s name was rejected by the Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee.

Now, Mishra has to face Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee.

So far, the Constitutional Council meeting was unable to recommend the name of the new chief of CIAA. CIAA is running under the leadership of an acting chief since retirement of Deep Basnyet in April this year. Currently, Nabin Ghimire is the acting chief of CIAA

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

China Study Center chair receives special book award

By Our Reporter Sundar Nath Bhattarai, former ambassador and officiating chairman of the China Study …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved