Biplav warns to launch armed struggle

Kathmandu, 24 August: Biplab has warned that if the government will not stop series-wise arrest of the Nepal Communist Party workers, the party will launch armed struggle.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, it is stated that if the government will not stop arrest of the party leaders and if the arrested leaders and workers are not freed, the party will launch armed struggle.

Biplav has issued the statement after re-arrest of Prakand, party spokesman on Thursday immediately after the court order to release him.

Biplav has also alleged abduction of party leaders and workers by the Police.

NCP has claimed that party central member Chandrabahadur Khadka “Asal” has been abducted disappeared by the police and also politburo members Padam Rai, Om Pun, Krishna Dhamala, Mohan Karki and central committee members Kiran Rai, Deepesh Rai, Devnarayan Shah, Tekbahadur KC, and dozens of leaders and workers have been arrested by the Police, the party has claimed.

