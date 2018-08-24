Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Nepal life insurance co. Ltd
Home / Political News / Current News / Biplav warns to launch armed struggle

Biplav warns to launch armed struggle

21 hours ago

Kathmandu, 24 August: Biplab has warned that if the government will not stop series-wise arrest of the Nepal Communist Party workers, the party will launch armed struggle.

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, it is stated that if the government will not stop arrest of the party leaders and if the arrested leaders and workers are not freed, the party will launch armed struggle.

Biplav has issued the statement after re-arrest of Prakand, party spokesman on Thursday immediately after the court order to release him.

Biplav has also alleged abduction of party leaders and workers by the Police.

NCP has claimed that party central member Chandrabahadur Khadka “Asal” has been abducted disappeared by the police and also politburo members Padam Rai, Om Pun, Krishna Dhamala, Mohan Karki and central committee members Kiran Rai, Deepesh Rai, Devnarayan Shah, Tekbahadur KC, and dozens of leaders and workers have been arrested by the Police, the party has claimed.

People’s News Monitoring Service

Check Also

China Study Center chair receives special book award

By Our Reporter Sundar Nath Bhattarai, former ambassador and officiating chairman of the China Study …

One comment

  1. K SHESHU BABU
    August 24, 2018 at 12:24 pm

    The conflict is growing ….. Peace is in danger of being engulfed by war threats and repression

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018,People's Review, All Rights Reserved