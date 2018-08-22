Preparations for BIMSTEC summit at final stage

By Our Reporter

Preparations for the fourth summit of the Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) to be held in Kathmandu on August 30 and 31 have reached the final stage.

The House of Representatives also passed a proposal of the BIMSTEC Convention on Cooperation in Combating International Terrorism, Transnational Organised Crime and Illicit Drug Trafficking tabled by Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa on Monday.

Ahead of the Summit, senior officials of the BIMSTEC group joined for a special meeting held in Kathmandu on August 18. The meeting was part of preparations for the two-day summit.

Senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign/External Affairs of all member states of the BIMSTEC attended the meeting chaired by Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi.

During the meeting, the officials focused on different 14 areas of priorities, including energy, trade and investment.

Meanwhile, the government was mulling over giving a two-day holiday in Kathmandu to ease the traffic movement during the summit.

Sources close to Home Ministry said, the government has asked the country’s top VIPs to handover their vehicles to assist the government in facilitating the safe and secure movement for the heads of different states during their visit to Nepal for the 4th BIMSTEC Summit.

The list of VIPs includes Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister, Speaker of the Federal Parliament and National Assembly, Chief Justice, Ministers and Secretaries among others.

The government is also keen on buying private vehicles to suffice the requirements.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-Cha and President of Myanmar Win Myint are attending the summit.