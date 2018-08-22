New citizenship bill to make Nepal Fiji

By Our Reporter

The new citizenship amendment bill prepared to be endorsed by the parliament will make Nepal almost like Fiji, said Sadhya Bahadur Bhandari, a left leader.

Addressing an interaction programme organised to discuss on provisions of the new constitution amendment bill, Bhandari explained that the government has drafted the bill with bad intention.

Bhandari said that each year two hundred thousand Indians come to Nepal and by enjoying the provisions of the new citizenship bill, they will easily obtain Nepali citizenship. In this way, very soon, Nepali population will fall into minority within the country.

Former CIAA chief Surya Prasad Upadhaya said that the amendment bill is objectionable, thus, all Nepalis should be alert on this factor.

Under the present provision, foreigners will easily obtain Nepali citizenship, he said.