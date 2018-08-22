Kathmandu becoming unsafe, former envoy Jha killed

By Our Reporter

It seems Kathmandu is becoming unsafe to live. A fortnight after the abduction and killing of a minor in Bhaktapur, Nepal’s former ambassador to France Keshavraj Jha was found murdered in his Babarmahal-based residence.

Police suspected that he was killed by his cook and gardeners.

Police detained three persons suspecting their involvement in the murder of Jha.

Jha was found dead inside his home at Babarmahal, on Monday morning. He was 80.

House boy Setu Tamang and two gardeners were arrested. Tamang had been working at Jha’s home for the last 10 years.

Jha was stabbed by knife and sustained several blue scars on his body. Jha had three deep wounds on his head and two on his neck.

From the initial police investigation, it was found that Jha was stabbed by using the knife of his home.

Jha and her wife Gyanu were living separately on the first and the second floor of the same building.

Jha was Ambassador of Nepal to France from 1993 to 1997. He was also former Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

His son Kiran Raj Jha has been residing in Ireland whereas his daughter Rajashree is a staff of the United Nations abroad.