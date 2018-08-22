Imran Khan assumes office, high hopes of Pakistani people

Cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday in presence of several leaders and cricketers.

Imaran became the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan 22 years after he joined politics quitting cricket.

The oath-taking ceremony was administered by President Mamnoon Hussain at the President House in Islamabad.

Although earlier it was reported that the famous cricketer was inviting leaders of SAARC in his swearing-in-ceremony, no one except for his Indian cricketer friend Navajot Singh Sidhu attended the function.

The election in the 15th National Assembly was held on July 25 and results were declared the next day in which Khan’s PTI emerged as the largest party securing 116 seats. Opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 64 and 43 seats respectively. However, Khan did not have the majority to form the government as a total of 172 votes were needed for that in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.

On Friday, of the total National Assembly members, 176 voted in favour of Khan, while his opponent, Shahbaz received 96 votes.

The people of Pakistan fed by political instability had high hopes on Imran. They have excepted good governance as well as political stability during his tenure as PM of Pakistan, that has soured relations with India since their partition in 1947. And he has shown some signs to meet these expectations. He left the official residence of Prime Minister and started living in rented house reducing the employees of the residence to a dozen from 524. He has also announced to put the 31 of 33 expensive bullet-proof cars on auction in a bid to reduce the government expenses.

(Agencies)