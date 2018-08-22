Government cancels Nilkantha Upreti’s nomination

By Our Reporter

A highly placed source informed that the government has cancelled its cabinet decision of nominating former election commissioner NilkanthaUpreti to the vacant post of Nepal’s ambassador to India.

The government had nominated NilkanthaUpreti and Udaya Raj Pandeyto the post of ambassador of India and Malaysia respectively. The government had to send its decision to the Parliamentary Special Hearing Committee for its approval. But even after 35 days of the cabinet decision, the government didn’t send the names to the Hearing Committee.

On the nomination of Upretito the post of ambassador of India, there was appeared a constitutional crisis as it is stated in the constitution that any person who has already enjoyed the position in constitutional body should not be rewarded to any government assignment.

Now, the government has reached to the conclusion to cancel its decision of nominating Upreti to the post of ambassador to India.