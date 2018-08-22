Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan passes away

By Our Reporter

Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan died at the age of 80 after battling a short illness.

Annan, who won the Nobel Peace Prize for humanitarian work, died in hospital in Bern, Switzerland on Sunday with his wife and three children by his side.

Annan was the first black African to take up the role of the world’s top diplomat, serving two terms from 1997 to 2006.

He later served as the UN special envoy for Syria, leading efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

The family confirmed the news on his Twitter account, writing: “It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness,” read a post on his Twitter account.

“His wife Nane and their children Ama, Kojo and Nine were by his side during his last days.”