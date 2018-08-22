China Study Center chair receives special book award

By Our Reporter

Sundar Nath Bhattarai, former ambassador and officiating chairman of the China Study Center is awarded with 12th Special Book Award of China 2018. He received the award at a ceremony organized in Diaoyutai State Guest House Beijing on 21 August.

This award is being offered to Bhattarai in recognition of the Government of China to foreign experts for their important contribution in introduction, translation and publication of Chinese books and promotion of cultural relations between China and foreign countries.

The award was established in 2005 and this is the 12th Award Ceremony this year.