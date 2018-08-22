Wednesday , August 22 2018
Bimal Vaidya comes with new collection of poems

9 hours ago

By Our Reporter
Noted youth poet Bimal Vaidya has gifted yet another collection of poems to Nepali literature. His new collection of poems "Akchyer Symphony" [Symphony of Words] was released amidst a function organised in Kathmandu last Friday.
Noted literates Bairagi Kaila, Ashes Malla, vice chancellor of the Nepal Academy Bishnubivu Ghimire, Momila, Ganesh Rashik and Juddha Vaidya jointly released the new book.
Bairagi Kaila and Momila spoke on the poems included in the collection. Both the speakers talked highly of Vaidya’s selection of appropriate words in his poems while describing nature, life, love, affection, etc. through his poems.
This is the third collection of poems by Bimal Vaidya. A total of 43 short poems penned by Vaidya have been compiled in the new collection.

