Police suspect murder of ex-envoy to France Jha

Kathmandu, 21 August: The Police has suspected murder of former ambassador to France, Keshav Raj Jha. Jha was found dead at his residence in Babarmahal, Monday morning.

Jha with a slit throat and a head-wound was lying in pool of blood when police got to the scene. Police has recovered a kitchen knife from the room.

Jha, his wife, cook Kancha Tamang and two gardeners Sanu Lama and Amar Tamang were staying in Jha’s residence.

The Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police is yet to disclose details of the incident. Police has taken into control Jha’s three aides for investigation.

Late Jha is survived by one son and one daughter. Jha’s son and daughter-in-law are staying in Ireland and just on Saturday, they had left for Ireland. Jha’s daughter Rajshree Jha is working with the UN.

Jha had spent 34 years as career diplomat in the Foreign Ministry. Before retirement, he had served as the ambassador to France. During his tenure, high-level visits from Nepal and France were held.

Jha, born in Nardevi, had joined the Foreign Ministry in 2023 BS. During his service in the Foreign Ministry, he had served as Nepali diplomat in Nepal missions in German, Washington, UN Head Quarters in New York. During his ambassadorship in France, Nepal was elected as the member of UNESCO.

After retirement, Jha was elected as the chairman of the Nepal Council of World Affairs. He had also chaired an organization of career diplomats.

People’s News Monitoring Service