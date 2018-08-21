PM Oli says, federalism is an expensive system

Kathmandu, 21 August: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that federalism is an expensive system. Oli had recently given an interview to AP 1 Television and its transcript is published in the Annapurna Post vernacular daily.

In response to a question in increased tax burden to the citizens, Oli said that federalism is an expensive system.

“From the beginning, I was saying that we are adopting an expensive system,” Oli said. However, this is not the time to debate on it, he said.

“If we won’t be able to manage the system properly, if development works are disturbed, if expenditure will be high on management than the service, federalism can be questioned and in that situation, the system can be changed,” Oli has remarked.

People’s News Monitoring Service