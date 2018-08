Kathmandu, 20 August: Former ambassador to France Keshab Raj Jha was found dead at his house in Thapathali this morning.

According to DSP Mohan Thapa, spokesperson at the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu, Jha, 80, was found dead at his house this morning. Jha was found deep knife wound on his head, thus, police has suspected possible murder of Jha.

This afternoon, Police has taken Jha’s body to the Teaching Hospital for postmortem.

People’s News Monitoring Service