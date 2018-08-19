Kerung-Kathmandu railway estimated cost Rs. 257 Billion

Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
8 hours ago

Kathmandu, 19 August: The tentative cost for construction of Kerung-Kathmandu railway will be 257 billion rupees and it will take nine years to complete the construction works, reports Ratopati online portal.

According to Prakash Upadhaya, senior engineer of the Railway Department the railway will be 72.25 kms long and per km construction cost will be 3 billion 55 million rupees.

Due to odd geographical structure, 99.55 percent of the railway will pass through tunnel or bridge, it is stated in a primary report submitted by China Railway First Survey and Design Institute.

Now, Nepal and China will discuss on modality of construction. China wants to complete the project under the soft loan.

