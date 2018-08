Kathmandu, 19 August: China constructed underpass at Kalanki has partially been operated in a trial basis from 17 August. The underpass will come into full operation soon. After opening of the underpass, traffic jam at Kalanki will be reduced significantly. Now, vehicles operating in Ringroa and also operating in Kalanki-Thankot route will not face traffic jam.

This is the first underpass constructed in Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service