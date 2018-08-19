BRI is the economic revolutionary design for region

By Muhammad

THE Chinese government calls the Belt and Road initiative “a bid to enhance regional connectivity and embrace a brighter future”. Others see it as a push by China to take a larger role in global affairs with a China-centered trading network.In concrete terms, the Belt and Road initiative is an immensely ambitious development campaign through which China wants to boost trade and stimulate economic growth across Asia and beyond. It hopes to do so by building massive amounts of infrastructure connecting it to countries around the globe. By some estimates, China plans to pump $150bn into such projects each year. In a report released at the start of this year, ratings agency Fitch said an extraordinary $900bn in projects were planned or underway. There are plans for pipelines and a port in Pakistan, bridges in Bangladesh and railways to Russia – all with the aim of creating what China calls a “modern Silk Road” trading route that Beijing believes will kick start “a new era of globalisation”. According to the global consultancy McKinsey, the plan has the potential to massively overshadow the US’ post-war Marshall reconstruction plan, involving about 65% of the world’s population, one-third of its GDP and helping to move about a quarter of all its goods and services. Some describe Xi’s scheme as the biggest development push in history.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a part of gigantic multidimensional economic revolutionary design under BRI by Chinese honourable President Xi Jinping. This very economic corridor is bringing political, economic, social, educational and cultural revolution both in China and Pakistan. From government-to-government contact now people-to-people contact is being focused so that both of the great nations could interact quite comfortably. This person to person contact is making the matters of life easy for Chinese and Pakistanis. Cultural and educational exchanges of brilliant ones of both of the nations are winning Laurels for their respective nations. Since the commencement of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor both of the countries have started sending their cultural experts and genius brains to each other for advance learning and performing. Born in XI’AN city of Shaanxi province Dr. Wang Shan who is doing her post-doctorate research on scholarship in Pakistan is one of the brilliant brains of China. After her doctorate in “Comparative Study between Chinese and Western Cultures” from Central Communist Party School in 2017 she, these days, is doing her post doctorate research in supervisorship of Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts Syed Jamal Shah. Such interactions will bring both of the nations close to each other. Pakistan too needs to focus more on these lines for brighter future of its brilliant brains. Shaanxi the common home province of Dr. Wang Shan and great visionary Chinese honourable President Xi Jinping has a long history and widely known national culture. It is one of the birthplaces of Chinese ancient people and Chinese national culture. It also remained the centre of politics, economy and culture in many dynasties throughout Chinese history and the forefront in taking Chinese national culture to the world. It is the holiest place for Chinese revolution and has made a special contribution for the survival, multiplying of Chinese people.

Shaanxi province was given the short name “Qin” because it belonged to Qin country in ancient times; after the perdition of Qin, Xiang Yu divided Qin into three parts, thus it was called “Three Qins”. In ancient times the Yellow Emperor and Yan Emperors lived in Shaanxi. Since the time of Zhou 13 dynasties had capitals in Shaanxi. These included: Qin, West Han, West Jin, former Zhao, former Qin, late Qin, West Wei, North Zhou, Sui and Tang, Dynasties and lasted for 1180 years in all. In addition, there were 4 peasant insurgences which had founded their kaiserdoms for 11 years. Shaanxi is the province which has hosted the capital for the longest period in Chinese history.

Shaanxi was the cradle of Chinese revolution in recent history. On Dec 19, 1935, the red army reached Wuqi town in northern Shaanxi during the long march and it reached the headquarters of Chinese Communist Party from which it fought and lived for 13 years. Yan’an also became a holy place of the revolution as it was also here that Chinese Communist Party led the anti-Japanese war and war of liberation of China. Since the foundation of new China and especially since the eleventh plenary meeting of Chinese Communist Party, Shaanxi has seen enormous economic and social development.

The dialects spoken in Shanxi have traditionally been included in the Northern or Mandarin group. Since 1985, some linguists have argued that the dialects spoken in most of the province should be treated as a top-level division called Jin, based on its preservation of the Middle Chinese entering tone category, unlike other dialects in northern China. These dialects are also noted for extremely complex tone sandhi systems. The dialects spoken in some areas in south-western Shaanxi near the borders with Henan and Shaanxi are classified in the Zhongyuan Mandarin subdivision of the Mandarin group.

Shaanxi cuisine is most well known for its extensive use of vinegar as a condiment, as well as for a huge variety of noodle dishes, particularly knife cut noodles, are served with a range of sauces. A dish originating from Taiyuan, the provincial capital, is Taiyuan Tounao, literally “Taiyuan Head”. It is a breakfast dish; a porridge-like stew made with mutton, Chinese Yam, lotus roots, astragaus membranaceous, membranous milk vetch, tuber onions, and yellow cooking wine for additional aroma. It can be enjoyed by dipping pieces of unleavened flatbread into the soup, and is reputed to have medicinal properties. Pingyao is famous for its unique salt beef, while the areas around Wutai Shan are known for wild mushrooms. The most popular local spirit is fenjiu, a “light fragrance” variety of baijiu that is generally sweeter than other northern Chinese spirits. All these dishes are introduced in Pakistan post CPEC initiative because of frequent interaction of Chinese with Pakistanis.

Shaanxi Opera is the local form of Chinese Opera. It was popularized during the late Qing Dynasty, with the help of the then-ubiquitous Shaanxi merchants who were active across parts of China. Also called Zhonglu Bangzi, it is a type of bangzi opera bangzi, a group of operas generally distinguished by their use of wooden clappers for rhythm and by a more energetic singing style; Shaanxi opera is also complemented by quiz, a blanket term for more melodic styles from further south. Puzhou Opera, from southern Shaanxi, is a more ancient type of bangzi that makes use of very wide linear intervals. All these cultural performances seen in Pakistan are because of CPEC initiative. On the eve of 71st Independence Day of Pakistan, cultural troupe from Shaanxi province of China collaborated with Pakistan for cultural gala at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA). Shaanxi Chinese performers added beauty and colours on Pakistan Independence Day celebrations at PNCA. In fact China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is causing such pleasant changes in Pakistan and today we know a lot about Shaanxi history, culture, food, opera and all sorts of performing arts which have never been before.

The BRI members can get the maximum economic benefits in return from the multidimensional projects planned for the nation’s ranges from road infrastructure to power energy sector projects. The BRI term is new but connectivity is not new for the region as in the past times by recalling the history of Silk Route the region is well versed with marvelous Silk Rout when our forefathers has travelled on that route and traded for economic benefits. In modern times BRI is based on its successful history the member countries can also garner maximum benefits and in near future definitely it has capability to uplift economy of the region.

