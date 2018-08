Kathmandu, 17 August: Former King Gyanendra has expressed deep sorrow on sad demise of Indian ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Former King Gyanendra, in a condolence message on Vajpayee’s demise, has stated that Nepal has lost a well-wisher and outstanding friend and the world has lost a respectful statesman, according to the former King’s press secretary Dr. Phani Pathak.

The former King returned home this afternoon along with his family from Bangkok.

People’s News Monitoring Service