Three prominent personalities die in a week

By Our Reporter

Last week Nepal lost three prominent personalities, who have left impressive marks in politics, literature and arts.

Veteran artist and writer Manuj Babu Mishra passed away peacefully in his Kathmandu residence due to heart attack last Wednesday. He was 83.

Likewise, poet and renowned radio presenter Dahal Yagyanidhi passed away on Friday evening. He was 65.

Similarly, Nepali Congress leader Bharat Shumsher Rana died in Kolkata also on Friday night. He was 89.

Rana was the leader of the main opposition party in the parliament formed after the first general election of 1959. He was the leader of the Gorkhaparishad, but he merged his party with the Nepali Congress following the political coup of 1960.

Mishra had not been out following the political change of 1990.

He is father of Rabindra Mishra, leader of the Bibeksheel Sajha Party.

Dahal transplanted kidneys nearly two decades ago and was under hemodialysis.

Born in Khotang, an eastern hilly district of Nepal, he had been the presenter of the Sahitya Sansar, a literary program, at Radio Nepal for long and his unique presentation and greeting the listeners with a typical Nepali word Jadau had won the hearts of listeners.

Rana died ‘peacefully’ when he was asleep at his home in Kolkata, India.

Founding General Secretary of the Gorkha Parishad, Rana was elected to the parliament from Dhading in first general elections held in 1959.

He had come into limelight following Khukuri Dal scandal wherein, the then Home Minister Bisheswar Prasad Koirala was attacked at his official residence in Tripureshwor.