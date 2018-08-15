Pakistan Embassy observes Independence Day

By Our Reporter

On the occasion of 71stIndependence Day of Pakistan, an impressive flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Embassy on 14 August. AmbassadorMazharJaved hoisted the national flag. Officials of the Embassy and their families as well as Pakistani community in Kathmandu attended the ceremony. Independence Day message by the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were also read.

President of Pakistan, MamnoonHussain, in his message highlighted the great sacrifices made by founders of the country to achieve a separate homeland in 1947. The president expressed his satisfaction on the fact that the new generation is fully capable of and committed to take Pakistan to new heights of glory.

In his message, Prime Minister of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk underlined the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of creating a democratic, tolerant and progressive Pakistan where every citizen could utilize his/ her faculties to the fullest and could reap the benefits of socio-economic progress in an equitable manner.

The same evening the Nepal-Pakistan Friendship and Cultural Association chaired by Himalaya ShumsherRanaorganised a talk programme in Kathmandu. Vice President Nandakishor Pun was the chief guest at the talk programme.

Foreign minister PradeepGyawali, lauding Nepal-Pakistan relations, expressed Nepal’s commitment for regional peace and strengthening SAARC. The minister wished for increasing trade, investment and connectivity between the two nations in the days to come.

Kathmandu Metropolis City’s mayor VidyasundarShakya wished for developing sisterly relations between Kathmandu and Islamabad.

Nepal Academy chancellor Ganga Prasad Upreti informed that Nepal and Pakistan enjoy multi-dimensional relations. Of late, he said, relations have been established between the academic sectors of the two countries.

UdayaShumsherRana, NC leader and former state minister urged for Pakistan’s investment in Nepal citing the example of successful joint-venture in the banking sector.

Ambassador MazharJavedappreciated Nepal’s pro-active role for regional peace and cooperation. He also appreciated Nepal’s role in SAARC.

He hoped that the new government in Pakistan would give priority on trade, connectivity and investment in Nepal.

Himalaya ShumsherRana, chair of the programme, cited on different aspects of relations existed at the government to government level as well as people to people level between the two countries.