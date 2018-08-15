Independence Day of Pakistan Special

Message from Mamnoon Hussain, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Independence Day of Pakistan on 14 August, 2018

I felicitate fellow Pakistanis on the auspicious occasion of our 71nd Independence Day. This day refreshes our enthusiasm and rejuvenates our resolve to work for the progress and prosperity of our motherland. It also inspires us to serve our country and raise our green flag, which symbolizes our hopes and aspirations, even higher. It is indeed a time for celebration as our hopes and aspirations bore fruit on this day.

Pakistan is a blessing of Almighty Allah and a haven for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent. Our forefathers waged a unique struggle and gave unparalleled sacrifices for achieving Pakistan. Now it is our responsibility to shape Pakistan according to the dreams of its founders and to achieve this objective there should be good relations, harmony and brotherhood among all strata of society.

It is heartening that the new generation of Pakistan is imbibed with the love of the country and is filled with the zeal to sincerely work for progress and its development. Yet, it is necessary that we should educate our children of the need for the creation of Pakistan and the sacrifices rendered to achieve it.

National days are celebrated with the purpose of educating society, particularly the new generation about the objective and the struggle for the attainment of Pakistan. I believe that the objective of developing the country and rekindling its glorious past can only be achieved if we work single mindedly keeping aside our personal interests.

The economic problems being faced by Pakistan and the complex issues confronting it can only be overcome if we follow the teachings of the Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal in their true spirit.

Message from Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Independence Day of Pakistan on 14th August

I wish to extend heartiest felicitations to all the Pakistanis, living within the country and abroad, on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan. August 14reminds us of the epic democratic struggle of our forefathers for securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-Continent where they could fashion their lives according to their religious, cultural and social values. Indeed, we are indebted to our ancestors for their innumerable sacrifices for the cause of freedom and dignity of their future generations.

This day provides us an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of our Quaid and to the aspirations of Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal who wanted to see the Muslim community flourishing in a separate homeland without any fear of oppression, intolerance, inequality and injustice. Our great Quaid Mohammad Ali Jinnah had envisioned a democratic, tolerant and progressive Pakistan where every citizen could utilize his or her faculties to the fullest and could reap the benefits of socio-economic progress in an equitable manner. He strived and stood for rule of law, egalitarianism and establishment of a democratic polity. Let us on this day rededicate ourselves to those ideals and also to reassess as to what extent we have been able to achieve those ideals.

Undoubtedly, our beautiful country is blessed with every gift of the nature. From an ideal geo-strategic location to the most talented and progressive youth, we have all the ingredients to carve out our own destiny and rise as a successful nation of the world. Unswerving commitment to the ideals of the Quaid and following the principle of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’ would certainly help us overcome our present-day challenges and make Pakistan a self-reliant, economically vibrant and a prosperous country.

Let us on this day renew our pledge to build the Quaid’s Pakistan. Let us on this day also pay our tributes to our heroes and to all those who have put their heart and soul towards ensuring that our freedom is not marred by any internal or external factors.

Happy Independence Day!

Pakistan-Paindabad.