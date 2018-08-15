Big buses replace microbuses, tempos in Gongabu-Airport route

By Our Reporter

New buses on the New Bus Park–Gongabu–Dillibazaar–Sinamangal–Airport route in Kathmandu have replaced the microbuses and tempos since Monday.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Management Raghubir Mahaseth inaugurated the operation of 17 new buses on the route.

All 17 new buses launched on the route are owned by Digo Sahari Yatayat Company. The New Bus Park–Gongabu–Dillibazar–Sinamangal–Airport route is a pilot route identified by the Sustainable Urban Transport Project (KSUTP).

With the induction of the 17 buses, 25 microbuses and 35 tempos have been replaced from the route.

The new buses have 27 seats with space for two wheelchairs and wide space in the isle. Officials of the DoTM said that these buses can carry around 50 passengers at a time.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has provided 15 per cent grant for the purchase of the 17 buses to the private company through the Town Development Fund.