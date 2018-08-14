Taxation in multiple levels irks people, businessmen

Kathmandu, 14 August: The competition among the federal, provincial and local governments to impose taxes on different items have greatly irked the people. Owing to anarchy seen in the taxation system, people have started suspecting the fate of federalism as many believe that they were compelled to pay more tax due to federalism.

Not only Chitra Bahadur KC, but also the lawmakers of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) have taken the anarchy seen in the tax system as a threat to federalism. KC demanded that the federalism should be scrapped as the government could not bear the financial burden created by federalism. According to him, tax amount was increased to pay the ministers and lawmakers of the provincial assemblies.

CPN lawmaker Hridayesh Tripathi poured his anger in the House of Representatives meeting that the government was imposing tax on whatever it saw in people’s houses. “You have imposed tax on chicken and pigeons and there is a fear whether a tax will be imposed on a man,” he ridiculed the government. More interesting are the comments on any online news regarding tax system.

Many economists and even Auditor General Tanka Mani Sharma have urged the government to correct the tax system immediately.

Although the government has reiterated that there would be no duplication in tax system, people have not realised this. The local governments in many areas have imposed tax even on cycles and for buying fuels. These types of activities have greatly irked the people. When the government itself has drawing public criticism for failing to perform, the anarchical tax system has further eroded the popularity of the powerful government.

People’s News Monitoring Service