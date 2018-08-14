Government unveils five months’ achievements only to thwart public criticism

Kathmandu, 14 August: Amidst growing public criticism for its poor performance, the government this week unveiled the achievements it made in five months in office in a bid to thwart public criticism.

In a lengthy book made public on Monday, the government has included a number of activities, including a few unimportant ones, as its achievements. Normally, the government makes its progress public in 100 days, six months and a year. But the present two-thirds majority government led by KP Oli unveiled its achievements of five months, probably in a bid to calm the public outcry. The 78-page book bearing a portrait of Prime Minister Oli in the front page, however, was printed on July 17, but was launched only on August 13. This suggests that the government prepared the report to tell the public about its works carried in last fiscal year.

It argued that the government made significant achievements towards economic prosperity with visible progress in good governance, infrastructure development, economic administration, energy development and social sectors such as education, health and post-quake reconstruction.

The government highlighted its achievements and presented the future roadmap for next five years.

It included the testing of the Janakpur-Jayanagar railway line, black-topping of the Narayangarh-Mugling road, progress made at the construction of Kalanki-Koteshwor Ring Road Expansion project, completion of 70 bridges at different locations and implementation of locking system in the petrol tankers, among other as important achievements. However, the fact is that works on these projects had begun years ago.

Similarly, construction of ICP at the Nepal-India border in Birgunj, land bought for petroleum storage in Battar of Nuwakot district, Aanbu Khaireni of Tanahun district and Kavrepalanchowk and Lalitpur district and the 6-km tunnel construction at Bheri-Babai irrigation project are also listed in the progress report.

Likewise, regular administration works, like addition of the inland revenue offices, operation of the TIA for 21 hours a day and preparations being made to celebrate Visit Nepal Year 2020 are also listed.

The government has announced targets for 12 sectors which it would achieve in the next five years.

It includes doubling the per capita income which is 1004 US dollars currently, 5,000 megawatt electricity, enough employment opportunities in the country so as to stop youth migration, doubling agricultural productivity, black topped road to the headquarters of every local body, and a 15-bed hospital in each local unit.

Similarly, completion of Bhairahawa Airport within a year, compulsory and free fundamental education to all children, completion of Kathmandu-Tarai Fast Track, Dharahara and Ranipokhari and opening bank account of all citizens are also the target of the present government.

Similarly, the government stated that it became successful in dismantling the oragnised crime in the country. The crackdown on the gold smugglers and syndicate in public transportation has been portrayed as the biggest achievements in five months.

However, the report may have a little impact on public who have not been happy with the performance of the government. Instead, the progress report could be an added issue to make mockery of the government.

People’s News Monitoring Service