Kathmandu, 13 August: Russian Ambassador to Nepal Andrei S Budnik passed away on Friday in Russia.

He was serving in Kathmandu since February 2016. He had gone to Russia on leave.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep sorrow at his ultimately demise. “Our sincere condolences and sympathies to the government of Russian Federation and the bereaved members of the family on this tragic loss,” a ministry statement reads.

People’s News Monitoring Service