Medical practitioners oppose criminal code act

Kathmandu, 12 August: The government is all set to enforce new criminal code act from 18 August. Under the act, if medical practitioners are found performing negligence while treating patients causing death will be jailed. Against such a provision in the new act, medical practitioners have warned to stop their works.

Under the new act if a patient will die or his body is damaged due to the negligence of the medical practitioner, the latter may face jail term for five years along with 50 thousand rupees worth cash punishment.

Expressing strong reaction against the act, Dr Lochan Karki, general secretary of the Nepal Medical Association said that the government is treating medical practitioners as murderer or criminal, reports Onlinekhabar news portal.

Dr Karki said that first of all the Association will ask the government to amend the act, otherwise, the medical doctors will stop their works by handing over their license to the government.

People’s News Monitoring Service