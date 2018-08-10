Prachanda visiting India and China

Kathmandu, 10 August: Prachanda, Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal is visiting India and China, reports Ratopati online portal.

Prachanda is visiting India from 7 to 12 September, whereas, he is visiting Beijing for a week beginning from 17 September.

This is the first foreign visit of Prachanda since UML and Maoist Center have merged.

During his stay in India, Prachanda is holding talks with the Indian leaders on Nepal-India bilateral issues and also Nepal-India-China trilateral partnership.

Prachanda is scheduled to meet Indian PM Narendra Modi and other high-level

