Oli government becoming unpopular

Kathmandu, 9 August: The present Oli government having the strength of two-thirds majority is about to complete six months in office. Even though, the government has not been able to take its course, reports Drishti vernacular weekly, which is known as closed to Oli camp in the party.

PM Oli is passing time just expressing reaction on whatever he sees around him. Oli is lauding for economic prosperity but there is no result. PM Oli has fallen into controversy after he gave instruction for not carry out further investigation on the 33 kg gold smuggling case. The Commission for Investigation on Abuse of Authority (CIAA) is also in a deep sleep. Oli has brought different investigation departments under the Prime Minister’s Office but they too are inactive.

Likewise, for economic prosperity, the private sector and foreign investors have had to be encouraged. Private sector is facing increasing tax burden, whereas, foreign investors are in dilemma. After Chinese investors have been discouraged from the Budhi Gandaki project, investment on the West Seti project has also become uncertain. As the government has failed to give priority to the Chinese investment projects, inking on the said trade and transit agreement also has been delayed.

In 2051 BS, the minority government led by late Manmohan Adhikari was able to establish popularity within its nine months’ tenure but the Oli led government even after six months in office, has not been able to give any hope.

People’s News Monitoring Service