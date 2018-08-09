Gen Thapa assumes office as acting CoAS

Kathmandu, 9 August: Gen Purnachandra Thapa assumes office from today as the acting CoAS as CoAS Gen. Rajendra Chhetri is going on leave for one month before his retirement.

President Vidya Bhandari, under the recommendation of the government, has already assigned Gen Thapa as the acting CoAS of the Nepal Army. However, Gen Thapa will become the the 43rd CoAS of the Nepal Army from 9 September, after retirement of CoAS Chhetri. There is the tradition in the Nepal Army for taking compulsory leave for one month prior to the retirement of the CoAS. Following the tradition, CoAS Chhetri is taking leave from today. Thapa will stay in office as the CoAS for three years.

People’s News Monitoring Service