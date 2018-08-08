Paying tribute to the departed in a novel way

Dr. Rajendra Bahadur Shrestha, who was bereaved by his father late Amrit Bahadur Shrestha, following the late Shrestha’s instruction, on the occasion of the 13th day of the latter’s demise, paid respect to the departed soul by distributing alms to the poor/needy and praying for eternal peace of the departed soul at different temples.
