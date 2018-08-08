Wednesday , August 8 2018
Paying tribute to the departed in a novel way

Paying tribute to the departed in a novel way

15 hours ago

image00131Dr. Rajendra Bahadur Shrestha, who was bereaved by his father late Amrit Bahadur Shrestha, following the late Shrestha’s instruction, on the occasion of the 13th day of the latter’s demise, paid respect to the departed soul by distributing alms to the poor/needy and praying for eternal peace of the departed soul at different temples.

