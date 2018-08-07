Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
Floods, landslides create havoc

4 hours ago

Kathmandu, 7 August: Landslides triggered by heavy rains killed scores of people across the country in a week. About two dozen people were killed in Jajarkot, Rasuwa, Bhaktapur and other districts in the landslips and floods caused by heavy rains.

The low land areas in Bhaktapur got inundated twice this week killing a teenager on Monday.

Rajesh Shrestha, 17, died after being swept away by the swollen Hanumante River on Monday.

Shrestha’s body was found in the river near the Dr. Ewamura Hospital.

The incessant rainfall since Saturday night submerged human settlement residing around the low land area in Bhaktapur and Kathmandu have affected the most even on Monday.

Especially, floods occur in Hanumante of Bhaktapur and Bagmati and Manohara of Kathmandu affected locals residing near these rivers.

Radhe Radhe, Sallaghari, Thimi and Sagbari in Bhaktapur  submerged due to increased water level in the Hanumante  triggered by continuous rains since Saturday.

The Hanumanet had  also entered in the residence in Radhe Radhe, Sallaghari, Thimi and Sagbari on Sunday.

Floods also affected life in Dang, where a moving bus was swept away by floods, and Banke.

People’s News Monitoring Service

