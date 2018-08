Trade deficit up by above 27 percent

Kathmandu, 6 August: The country’s trade deficit in the last fiscal year is recorded at 11 trillion 62 billion 100 million rupees. In fiscal year 2017-18, trade deficit has inclined by 27.5 percent compared to the previous year’s deficit, reports today’s daily newspapers.

In fiscal year 2016-17, the country had faced trade deficit of 9 trillion 11 billion 6.7 million rupees.

People’s News Monitoring Service