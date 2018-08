Kathmandu, 6 August: The government is planning to provide unemployment allowance to those youths who have remained unemployed for 120 days in a year.

Those from the age group 18 to 60 will receive such a facility from the government. The draft of the law regarding providing unemployment allowance has been drafted by the Ministry for Labour, Employment and Social Security and the Ministry is preparing to present the law at the cabinet meeting soon.

People’s News Monitoring Service