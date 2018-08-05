Om Prakash Mishra acting chief justice

Kathmandu, 5 August: Senior most SC justice Om Prakash Mishra has started to work as the acting chief justice of the Supreme Court from Sunday.

After the Parliamentary Hearing Special Committee rejected the name of acting chief justice Dipakraj Joshi to the post of chief justice, on the basis of senior most justice in the Supreme Court, Mishra started to work as the acting chief justice, reports Drishti News online portal.

Joshi, after rejection of his name to the post of chief justice, has taken leave effective from Sunday.

On Friday, Joshi called on President Vidya Bhandari before he decided to stay on leave. The same day, Joshi has issued a statement for investigation on his SLC certificate, on which, the Parliamentary Hearing Committee has question about Joshi’s educational qualification.

Joshi has alleged the Committee for taking decision on the basis of media propaganda on his educational qualification, which was injustice on him.

