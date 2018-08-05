Modi visiting Nepal again

Kathmandu, 5 August: Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is visiting Nepal to attend the 4th BIMSTEC summit to be held in Kathmandu. This will be the fourth visit of Modi since he assumed office.

The Summit is going to take place on 30 and 31 August in Kathmandu.

During his stay in Nepal, Modi may visit Lumbini and Pokhara, Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has started preparation works for the visit, reports Ratopati online news portal.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry source has informed that besides Modi, prime minister of Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Bhutan and the president of Sri Lanka have already confirmed their participation in the Summit.

People’s News Monitoring Service