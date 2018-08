Kathmandu, 5 August: Houses of Tirtha Bahadur Bohara and Gopal Sunwar have been swept away from the landslide in nearby Tathi Bazar in Bheri Municipality-3 of Jajarkot, West Nepal.

Lal Nahadur Lahor, who was staying at Tirtha Bohara’s house on rent, has been rescued and he is undergoing treatment at the District Hospital. However, his wife, one daughter and two sons have been killed due to the landslide.

People’s News Monitoring Service