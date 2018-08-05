Bibeksheel Shajha Party’s programme disturbed

Kayhmandu, 5 August: The Bibeksheel Shajha Party on Saturday had organised announcement of the district coordinators of the No 3 province. When the party leadership announced the names of the district coordinators, a group of dissatisfied party workers disturbed the programme.

The dissatisfied group alleged the party leadership for nominating wrong people as the district coordinators overnight and also bringing controversial people in the party, reports Onlinekhabar news portal.

They asked the leadership to elect leaderships through democratic procedure instead of assigning leaderships through nomination.

When situation became overwrought, coordinator Rabindra Mishra announced end of the programme.

People’s News Monitoring Service