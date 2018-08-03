Two alternates for acting CJ Joshi: face impeachment or tender resignation

Kathmandu, 3 August: Finally, the lawmakers from the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) have reached to a decision for not endorsing acting Chief Justice Dipakraj Joshi’s name from the Public Hearing Committee.

Now, there left two options for Joshi – either to face impeachment or tender resignation.

According to Ratopati Online news portal, until now, the CPN members in the Public Hearing Committee (PHC) are waiting for NC members’ decision. NC members have delayed to give their decision and thus PHC has not been able to finalize the decision on Joshi. The PHC meeting has been called for today (3 August) also. If the NC members will try to postpone the decision, CPN may bring impeachment motion against Joshi, according to Sumanraj Pyakurel, CPN lawmaker and member of the PHC.

If NC will try to prolong the PHC meeting today, on Sunday, CPN may file impeachment motion against Joshi on Sunday, said Pyakurel.

Acting CJ Joshi is facing the charge of producing fake SLC certificate; giving controversial verdicts; insulting the PHC during hearing, etc.

