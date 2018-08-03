PM Oli reshuffles his cabinet

Kathmandu, 3 August: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has reshuffled his cabinet today. Oli has appointed Bhanubhakta Dhakal as the minister for Law. Accordingly, Padma Aryal has been appointed as the minister for Land Reform minister. Earlier, Aryal was the state minister for Health. After Upendra Yadav became the Health minister, Aryal’s portfolio has been changed and she has been promoted to the full minister.

The oath taking ceremony is going to take place at 4 pm at the President’s Office today.

People’s News Monitoring Service