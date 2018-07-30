Oli dissatisfied with his ministers

Machhapuchchhre Bank Ltd.
14 hours ago

Kathmandu, 30 July: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has become dissatisfied with some ministers in his cabinet, reports Sanghu vernacular weekly.

Currently, Oli is strongly unhappy with the performance of Physical Infrastructure and Transportation minister Raghubir Mahaseth, Forest minister Shakti Basnet, Agriculture minister Chakrapani Khanal, Industry, Commerce and Supplies minister Matrika Yadav and Labour minister Gokarna Bista.

Those ministers have not been able to perform any good job until now.

