Public hearing committee meeting postponed, chief justice appointment in dilemma

Kathmandu, 29 July: Acting chief justice Dipak Raj Sharma’s approval to the post of chief justice from the Public Hearing Committee (PHC) in the Parliament has been postponed. The Public Hearing Committee meeting has been postponed when facts were differed in his educational certificates.

The PHC meeting is called for tomorrow.

Joshi’s hearings were ended on Thursday, although, the committee has not approved his name as the new chief justice at the Supreme Court.

The Committee, to study on his educational certificates, has postponed the PHC meeting on Friday.

In the past, the PHC, immediately after completing hearing, used to approve the name to the government. However, this time, the Committee has delayed in approving Joshis name.

In the 15 member PHC, the two-thirds majority can reject the recommended name. Therefore, there is needed at least ten votes to reject Joshi’s name by PHC.

Joshi has stated that he had passed 10th grade in 2019 BS. In another chapter of the progress report, he has mentioned the date of high-school pass out. He has mentioned Bijaya Memorial school from where he had passed high school level examination with the symbol No 3667, which has become controversial.

People’s News Monitoring Service