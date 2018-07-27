Security guard for Deuba’s wife

Kathmandu, 27 July: After a shameful defeat in the election, the then prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba was counting his days in office. Before quitting the office, Deuba took a decision to deploy a large number of security personnel for himself. As a former prime minister, he can get security personnel. But, Deuba has deployed government security personnel for his wife [Arju] and son, without justifying possible threats on them, reports Jana Aastha vernacular daily.

