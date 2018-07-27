Purnachandra Thapa acting CoAS

Kathmandu, 27 July: Chief of General Staff Gen Purnachandra Thapa has been assigned as the acting Chief of Army Staff by the cabinet meeting held on 26 July.

CoAS Gen Rajendra Chhetri is going to be retired on 9 September. There is a tradition for taking leave by the CoAS before one month of his retirement. Therefore, by 9 August, Chhetri is going to take leave.

After Chhetri will go on leave, Thapa will takeover the charge of CoAS and after 9 September, Thapa will assume the office as the CoAS.

