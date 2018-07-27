NC’s hard efforts to fail Govt-KC talks

Kathmandu, 27 July: Finally, the government talks team and the talks team of Dr Gobinda KC have inked nine-point agreement on Thursday late night. Gobinda KC ended fast onto death the same evening by drinking juice offered by CPN’s parliamentarian party deputy leader, Subhas Nembang.

According to Ratopati Online news portal, NC and Sirjansheel Shaja party had tried their best to fail the talks.

In today’s CPN parliamentarian party meeting held at Baluatar, Subhas Nembang, who was mediating with the talks team of Dr Gobinda KC, informed that on Thursday alone, NC leaders had met the talks team on behalf of Dr KC for 25 times. They were making all efforts to fail the talks. Those members of the talks team, who had left for Baluatar after the agreement, were unable to reach there to ink the deal. Later, by mobilizing Dr Kedarbhakta Mathema and his team, the government became successful, Nembang briefed the parliamentarian party meeting.

Addressing the meeting, PM KP Sharma Oli said that NC was agenda-less and thus the party backed the agenda of Dr KC. Now, after nine-point agreement, NC has again become agenda-less.

People’s News Monitoring Service