Indian investment in Kantipur Media

Kathmandu, 27 July: The Kantipur Media Group has decided to provide its 30 percent share to India’s Times of India (TOI). According to sources, Kailash Shirohiya, managing director of the Kantipur Media Group has endorsed an agreement with TOI’s Rajnish, reports Drishti vernacular weekly.

When Shirohiya agreed to bring the Indian investor above the rank of the editors, editors of Kantipur daily and The Kathmandu Post daily have tendered resignation. Sources claim that three foreigners are coming here to look after Kantipur Media Group. When the Media Group started to face continuous loss, Shirohiya was compelled to hand over 30 percent of its shares, according to the Weekly.

People News Monitoring Service