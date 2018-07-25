Will India revise its course on Nepal?

BY DR. RAJU CHITRAKAR

When Nepal is in a hard time, India cannot remain unaffected. India seems to ignore this bitter reality. Nepal’s Vedic cultural values are under attack. All the institutions including education and judiciary are under the control of power. Corruption is rampant. Remittance based economy is running by nearly ninety per cent trade deficit. People have a fear that even army may be in a political grip soon, and then everything will be finished. Most Nepalese take the Congress I backed 12-point agreement as the root cause of all these. Though himself as a pun, G. P. Koirala took it as a part of a “grand design.” The unorganized flow of thousands of people after king Gyanendra wherever he goes shows that Nepalese want it to be corrected as soon as possible.

Congress I is the major player of the grand design. It has not reasoned yet how much self-suicidal the design was. As an implementation of the design, it imposed 18 months long embargo on Nepal in 1989-90. Its downfall started then. Indian people were not happy with the ban. Northern border side Indians, thanks to them, helped Nepalese with salt and fuel supplying in their bags. Congress then lost Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as its vote banks and shrank to coalition governments to the bottom now. It might not recover until it changes its imperialist approach to Nepal.

The West has also involved in the design – as the main supplier of funds for Christianity in Nepal, and much more. It is trying its best to keep its hegemony in the east. For this it has cast its eyes mainly on two things: flourishing economy of the east and its rich cultural values. First China then India are its immediate targets. And Nepal as a vulnerable country with its high natural and cultural values is one of its strategic locations for these. So Nepal has been a focus of the West for centuries. One of the reasons of Prithivi Narayan Saha’s unification of Nepal was to keep at least the hilly region safe from it. He became successful. Even Ranas tactfully kept Nepal safe. Now the west is being successful as a by product of the Congress I design.

Maoist insurgency became a good tool for India and the West to use for their vested interests. What the Maoists needed was money, shelter, and training. RAW fulfilled their needs injecting its West backed design in it at the cost of Nepal’s nationality. Forgetting brotherly relation with Nepal, India did not speculate about its dire consequences even to itself. It appears that BJP has also been swayed by RAW’s spell in the case of Nepal. If mainly this very design made Congress lose its history, what will BJP and thereby India get by employing the Congress design except irritating Nepalese? Nepalese are turning other side: they had never lost their faith on India like this before. And to what extent they might go will depend on India’s immediate measures. Considering how the situation has brought BJP to the power, it is high time Modi government knew the intents of the design and bad effects it may bring even to India. Many Nepalese think: as it is India that played role in the destruction of Nepal’s Hindu heritage and stability, India itself must support for its correction.

It is surprising what suicidal game India has been playing by destroying Nepal’s Hindu culture. What appears important for India is Nepal’s natural resources and economy, not its own heritage. If India does not correct its mistake on the part of Nepal, it will lose not only the abound benefits it has been acquiring from Nepal’s natural resources and economy, but also its own cultural heritage built from Rishis’ thousands of years of toil.

As a party with Hindu agenda, BJP has a responsibility to save Santana Dharma of Nepal, with the king as its arch. PM Modi started his chair giving some glimpse of hope for this. The king’s promised step to hold elections and handover to the parties within three years was reasonable at the time when the parties were unable to hold even local level elections. BP’s son Prakash Koirala says, “Nepal’s parties themselves had created a compelling situation for the king to take the step.” It was unfortunate of the parties to ignore the declared elections. Karan Singh, as an Indian envoy, convinced King Gyanendra to lead the nation according to two-pillar system – constitutional monarchy and parliamentary democracy. There was five-point agreement between the king and the parties as well. The king then handed executive power to the parties. With what moral did India and the West push the parties to make Nepal republic, secular, and federal deceitfully? These were not the demands even of the so-called people’s second revolution, or of the 12 points agreement.

India has a vision of being one of the leading countries of the world. Its success depends upon its course of action. If India is careless even to its brotherly neighbor like Nepal, how can it take favor of other nations? BJP had better realize that congress failed mainly because of its evil course on Nepal. And hence, fulfilling the Congress design on Nepal wouldn’t be a visionary on its part. So most Nepalese wish Modi government replaced the Congress designed imperialist course with brotherly one by unconditionally reviving the Hindu king. The king would play supportive role not only in creating peace, stability, and development of the nation, but also in maintaining balanced foreign policy with the power holders like India, China, Europe, and United States. India and China would also remain safe from the threat of Western bad intent on them.

Permanent solution of these could be attained from the restoration of Hindu kingdom in Nepal. However, present government is not likely to restore these by amending the constitution. On the other hand, strong forces like Nepal Communist Party (Biplab), and parties or groups supporting Hinduism and monarchy have not yet accepted the constitution. It indicates that peace and development of Nepal are still not sure. Prakash Koirala’s version, again, could be an apt solution: “All parties including India and the West are in a difficult situation in the case of Nepal because of their own wrong doings. Despite their design, the immediate beneficiary has been China. They have no another alternative except returning back to the 2047 constitution as soon as possible.” Otherwise, the whole world, I think, will principally lose chances of peace from settlement. If the agreement with the king Gyanendra has been broken in Nepal, it may be broken in any country.

