Where is 33 Kgs gold?

Probe committee failed to catch big fishes

By Our Reporter

The government that included the arrests of a large number of gold smugglers as one of the achievements of the government in the first 100 days in office, has finally failed to trace the big fishes of the scam. It even failed to find out the 33 kg of gold which went missing right after it was taken out from the Tribhuvan International Airport in February.

The probe committee formed to investigate into the smuggling of the gold ended up concluding that Gore (Chudamani Uprety) is the mastermind behind the smuggling whereas Gore had said that he was just a carrier of gold. Likewise, M K Agrawal, who is on the run was identified as the main investor in the smuggling.

Although Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa had claimed that he would catch the big fishes involved in the smuggling, the probe committee failed to reach the big fishes. Instead, it wrapped up the investigation stating that Gore was the big fish!

Obviously, the committee that arrested a few powerful police officers in connection to the smuggling, did not dare to reveal the names of politicians in the scam. When the same police officer remains at the Tribhuvan International Airport for years and he supports the smugglers, one cannot believe that the powerful politicians had not involved in the smuggling. Anyway, the gold scam revealed the real capacity of the government of a two-thirds majority in maintaining good governance.